FIN honours Sanwo-Olu, Okpebholo, Oba of Benin in UAE

The Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a leading United Kingdom-based investment organisation, has honoured two Nigerian State Governors: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Monday Okpebholo (Edo); Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II; and other top personalities during its international award ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The epoch-making award ceremony took place on April 9, 2025 at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf during the 2025 Net Zero MEA Summit.

It had top CEOs, MDs, innovators, founders, and other stakeholders from different countries in attendance.

At the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu was honoured with the Distinguished FIN Outstanding Leadership Award, while Governor Okpebholo received the Distinguished FIN Emerging Governor Of The Year Award in recognition of their remarkable achievements in Lagos and Edo States.

The MD/CEO of Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, was honoured with the Distinguished FIN Transformational Leader in Development Finance Award, while the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Hon. Doris Uboh, who graced the prestigious event, received the Distinguished FIN Rural Electrification Champion of the Year Award for her outstanding contribution to public service.

In his remarks at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, who received the Distinguished FIN Outstanding Leadership Award on behalf Governor Sanwo-Olu, said: “Our unique selling point is not just about upwardly mobile population but a growth trajectory that confirm Lagos as a choice destination for investment.

“The FIN event was an opportunity for Lagos, under the able leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu, to showcase the competitiveness of our city as an investment destination.

“We were also able to debunk some assumptions about the progress we are making as the Largest subnational towards improving our livability index.

“We are also delighted about the enquiries and follow up we have had so far.”

The Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Amen Odigie, who received the Distinguished FIN Emerging Governor Of The Year Award on behalf of Governor Okpebholo, said: “Under the visionary leadership of Governor Okpebholo, the present Edo State administration is prioritising agriculture, renewable energy investments and sustainable development.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to highlight the state’s abundant natural resources, progressive reforms, and investor-friendly environment, positioning Edo as a gateway to West Africa’s green economy and inviting global partners to collaborate on transformative projects.”

The Oba of Benin, who was present at the event and honoured with the Distinguished FIN Lifetime Achievement Award, said: “We are actively seeking investment partners to drive the development of our agricultural and real estate sectors in Edo State.

“With thousands of hectares of land earmarked for these initiatives, we are positioned to support significant growth and innovation.

“We also recognise the critical role of renewable energy—particularly solar power—in enhancing the productivity and sustainability of these sectors.

“Therefore, we invite stakeholders and investors in the renewable energy space to engage in meaningful dialogue with us.

“Together, we can explore the most effective ways to facilitate your investment and ensure mutual value creation across all areas of collaboration.”

In her remarks at the glamorous event, the FIN Chairman, H.E Dr. Olayinka Fayomi, said: “We are delighted to honour our distinguished honourees in Dubai for their stellar achievements and remarkable contributions to public service and humanities.

“For the record, our honourees were chosen after a rigorous nomination process by FIN Management and I can say with high sense of responsibility that our honourees will live up to expectations.”

It was an electrifying moment as many industry game-changers and leaders who have made significant impact stepped out in style to receive their awards amid applause from the audience.

Some of the prominent personalities who graced the event included Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor from The Office Of His Highness, Sheikh Juma Bin Makhtoum Al Maktoum; Gong Jackey, CEO, BMSER Technology; Chen Xiaodong, MENA Region General Manager, GoodWe Technologies; Dr. Bu Abdulla, Chairman of the Abdulla Group; and Ahabue Ezekiel Botha, an Advisor to Edo State Government and foreign investment expert.

Other notable people who received awards included Hon. Bernice Swarts, Deputy Minister, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, South Africa; HRH Princess Sikhanyiso of Eswatini Kingdom; Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Supreme Council of Energy; Mohammed Al Ta’ani, Secretary General, Arab Renewable Energy Commission; Padmashri Sadguru Brahmeshan; and Acharya Swami, Spiritual Leader.

It is instructive to note that some award recipients spoke on the uniqueness of the event while exclusive interviews with the awardees were anchored by FIN’s Chief Editor, Chimezie Prince Ochionuoha, and photo sessions.

FIN, a company focused on attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to countries, states and multinationals, has a wide network of global investors from various nations around the world with over 25 years of successful business operation.

It has also hosted trade summits, deal sessions, international conferences in over 80 countries and numerous high-level industry award ceremonies in partnership with Forbes US (emerging markets).

