FilmOne Entertainment reaffirms credibility of Nigeria box office rankings 2024

Nigeria’s leading film production and distribution company, FilmOne Entertainment, reaffirms the integrity and credibility of its recently published Nigeria Box Office Rankings 2024.

Since 2020, the Nigerian Box Office Yearbook has served as a definitive industry resource, consistently providing transparent, data-driven insights that filmmakers, investors, and stakeholders rely on.

In a statement, the outfit said “working with our data partners, Comscore, and Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), FilmOne ensures that The Nigeria Box Office Rankings are developed through a structured data-driven process that evaluates box office performance, screen time, and the overall impact of talent contributions in films. Furthermore, the selections are validated by the executive producers, and finalized based on standardized industry metrics.

Addressing the recent inquiries around the selection criteria relating to the performance ranking; FilmOne provides the following clarifications:

1. To qualify as a performer in any of these categories, the performers must have appeared in one or more films released in cinemas that grossed at least 20 million Naira within the eligibility period (January 1st to December 31st of the relevant year).

2. To qualify as a lead performer, an individual must be the designated lead in the films in question.

3. Two male/female supporting performers are selected in each category, with validation from the producers and executive producers of the film.

The Yearbook has become a foundational document for the Nigerian film industry and as such, FilmOne ensures it is produced with professional diligence as it serves as an essential reference point for stakeholders across Nollywood and beyond.

The statement said as the industry continues to evolve, FilmOne Entertainment will remain a beacon of transparency, accuracy, and professionalism as it provides a valuable resource for box office aggregation and analytics at its own cognisance.

The company encourages all stakeholders to engage with verified data and uphold the standards that foster credibility within the thriving Nigerian film industry.

Post Views: 3