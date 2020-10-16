Chelsea academy graduate Fikayo Tomori has revealed his reasoning behind turning down a loan move to London rivals West Ham United this summer.

The 22-year-old England international saw his stock rise greatly during a previous loan, working under Frank Lampard in 2018/19, and he’s decided to stay at Stamford Bridge and continue his development under the Blues legend this season.

“I had a plan going into this season coming off the back of last season, and obviously in football things change so quickly,” the defender told the Chelsea Mike’d Up Pod.

“I wanted to make sure that whatever decision I made was really thought out and try to do what’s best for me.

“I made the decision in the end to stay and to improve more and try to get into the team, play some games, gain some more experience and try to get back to levels I was at last season.

“I tried as much as I can to do what is best for me and the way that transfers are, some days you are up here and you feel like it is all rolling, then sometimes nothing happens at all and you have to deal with the situation you are put in.”