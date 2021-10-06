Fikayo Tomori lifts lid on Chelsea exit

Fikayo Tomori said that he has not spent any time thinking about why and how things went wrong for him at Chelsea, as the centre-back looks to stake a claim for England’s World Cup squad following his return to the international set-up after a fine start to the campaign at Milan.

The 23-year-old fell out of favour under then Blues head coach Frank Lampard, who was subsequently sacked, and was loaned out before making his move to San Siro permanent in the summer.

After impressing for Milan, where he has won the praise of Paolo Maldini among others, Tomori is now aiming to solidify his place in England manager Gareth Southgate’s thinking ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Since I have been at Milan I haven’t thought about it,” he said. “It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play and show themselves on the pitch and when you are not able to that it is difficult.

“I’ve been able to overcome that and forget about it and I think the reason it is now going so well is that I didn’t dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life.

“I’m really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends. Now I’ve overcome that, I want to take it even further and keep progressing.”

With Harry Maguire injured and John Stones yet to play a minute in the Premier League for Manchester City this season, Saturday’s trip to Andorra and a home qualifier with Hungary on Tuesday represents an opportunity for Tomori to impress.

He also believes his reintegration into the squad offers further vindication around his decision to depart Stamford Bridge.

“I think being here is a chance to impress, I want to show myself on the training pitch and if I get a chance to play, to do that,” he added. “I’ve just got to try and show my talent, what I can do on the pitch and I’m sure everything will happen how it is meant to happen.

“At the tail-end of my time at Chelsea, I wasn’t in the England squad so to go back in after going to Milan then something must have gone right. I have been really comfortable and welcome so it goes in tandem, they treat me well and I do what I need to do. Hopefully I can continue my form and bring it here as well. My goal is to carry on.

“Milan are in really good shape in Serie A. We haven’t done so well in the Champions League but I think we have played well.

“It is only October with a lot of football to play but definitely with regards to Milan it is about challenging for the league and trying to get into the next round of the Champions League.

“With England, I want to come to the next camp, the next one and the next one and try and stake my claim for the World Cup squad if we get there.”