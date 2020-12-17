Robert Lewandowski has been crowned the winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award.

The Bayern Munich striker was rewarded for his remarkable achievements between July 20, 2019 and October 7, 2020 with the top individual prize available for a male footballer this year.

In the absence of France Football’s iconic Ballon d’Or, which was shelved for 2020 due to the ongoing global situation, all eyes turned to FIFA’s equivalent plaque that was inaugurated in 2016.

An online gala took place on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland with gongs available for everything from the best goal and coach of the year to the long-running FIFA FIFPro World XI.

But it’s Lewandowski who will fill the most column inches with a well-deserved prize that saw him oust previous winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi amongst the final three nominees.

The winner was decided upon by a range of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches as well as football fans themselves.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze also become the first English player to win the women’s top prize at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Bronze beats Denmark’s Pernille Harder and France’s Wendie Renard to claim the award at a virtual ceremony in Zurich.