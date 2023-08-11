FIFA Women’s World Cup: James gets two-match ban for stamping on Alozie

The Lionesses of England Lauren James has been slammed with a two-game ban for stepping on Nigeria’s Super Falcons Michelle Alozie during their Round of 16 tie in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The ban was slammed on James by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for the action for which she received a red card.

The Lionesses eventually overcame the Super Falcons 4-2 after the match ended 0-0 in both regulation and extra times.

An official FIFA statement on Thursday read: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code at the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria.

“The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final and the next international fixture following that.”

James may still have the opportunity to play if the Lionesses make it into the last four.

She will either return for the final or third place match.

She had after the match apologised to Alozie.

In response to a tweet from Alozie on her Twitter handle, James posted: “All my love and respect to you.

“I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

As the attack on James mounted on the social media, Alozie came to her defence.

She tweeted: Alozie had earlier tweeted in defence of James.

She posted: “Abeg (Please), rest.

“We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments.

“All respect for Lauren James.”

The England Football Association said in a statement that James’s behaviour was “wholly out of character” and would make representation on the 21-year-old’s behalf during the disciplinary process.

It said: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse.

“It is wholly out of character for her.

“We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf.

“We fully respect FIFA’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”