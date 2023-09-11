FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hermoso receives emotional tribute from her Mexican club

Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso received an emotional tribute from her Mexican club, Pachuca, in their 2-1 victory over Pumas on Sunday in the Liga MX women’s league.

The 33-year-old returned to the Mexican club on Thursday for her first game since claiming the FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

Hermoso unveiled a mural in the hallways of the Hidalgo Stadium, then was greeted on the pitch before the match with a giant banner with her Women’s World Cup photos and mariachi music.

As her teammates and the crowd applauded ecstatically, she posed for the cameras and received a framed jersey with her number 10 on it, smiling and waving to the fans in the stands.

Pachuca took the win thanks to a first-half goal by Panamanian Marta Cox and a Pumas own goal on a shot by Viridiana Salazar.

They sit in 10th place in the table with 13 points after four wins.

Hermoso, who has been embroiled in the kissing scandal with Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), got a few minutes of playing time after coming on late in the game at the 85th.

Rubiales announced his resignation earlier on Sunday in a statement in which he said his position had become untenable.

Reuters/NAN.