FIFA Women’s World Cup: France crushes Morocco, roars into quarterfinal

France eased into the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after thrashing the Atlas lionesses of Morocco 4-0 at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia on Tuesday.

Kadidiatou Diani opened scoring with a close-range header before setting up goals for both Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer in the first half, before the latter netted her second to finish the scoring.

Morocco, playing in their first-ever Women’s World Cup knockout match, found themselves on the back front from the off and would concede inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Just five minutes later, tormentor-in-chief Diani cut the ball back for Dali from the right.

The midfielder strolled on to the ball before sweeping home a fine first-time effort off the far post.

Diani was then involved again as she blocked a Moroccan clearance into the path of Le Sommer to fire in from close range barely moments later.

The Lyon forward would grab her second midway through the second half when substitute Vicki Becho looped a deep cross into the area.

The master markswoman peeled away from her marker to nod home her third goal of the tournament.

Morocco stemmed the flow of goals from there and bow out of their maiden global finals with their heads held high.

The brace for Le Sommer, who is France’s all-time top scorer, meant she now has 92 international goals to her name.

France will now take on Australia on Saturday at the Brisbane Stadium.