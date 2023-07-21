FIFA Women’s World Cup: Falcons Goalkeeper announced of Match with Canada 

828 828

The Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been named Player of the Match over her impressive performance against Canada.

Recall that the Nigerian female team forced Canada to a 0-0 draw in Melbourne Friday with an impressive performance from Nnadozie, who is also the team’s captain.

She was crucial to the team’s goalless draw against Canada in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B opening game.

Nnadozie put up a five-star display and capped it up by saving a penalty kick taken by Canada captain, 40-year-old Christine Sinclair.

The 22-year-old’s performance secured the Nigerian female team a point in the Super Falcons’ third meeting with the Olympic champions Canada at the senior Women’s World Cup.

After three encounters, the Falcons are yet to lose to Canada.

The Nigerian team had drawn two and won a match against Canada in their three fixtures. The Punch.