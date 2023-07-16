FIFA Women’s World Cup: Falcons arrive Brisbane camp

828 828

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived at their camp in Brisbane Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

It is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 20.

In a video posted on the team’s twitter handle: @ngsuperfalcons, on Sunday, the team was welcomed to its Sofitel Luxury Hotel by officials of the Federation of International Football Association.

After a 10-day camp in Gold Coast, the team is now set for the World Cup beginning on Thursday.

The nine-time African champions will begin her campaign on Friday against Canada before meeting hosts Australia on July 27 and the Republic of Ireland on July 31.