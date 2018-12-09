FIFA Women W/Cup: We’ll prepare hard and take our chances – Dennerby

Following what football afficionados the world over saw as a tough draw for the Super Falcons ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has declared that Nigeria will work to prepare hard and take it one match at a time in the finals next year summer.

The African champions were on Saturday evening drawn with hosts France, Norway and Korea Republic in Group A of the 24-team championship, at a colourful ceremony inside the La Seine Musicale on the River Seine in Paris.

Dennerby said at the mixed zone of the draws: “There is no easy group here. I am okay with the draw because I always knew that we would have to play the best teams. That is what you do at the World Cup. The French team is, of course, world class, and I know we would have to fight very hard against them.

“The Koreans are very technical and have pace but we will confront them with our physical strength, ability and pace of our own and we have a great chance in there. I know the Norway team, more than they know us or can hope to know us. At the end of the day, it would come down to preparations. We must prepare very hard and then take it one match at a time during the finals.

“If you have to make real impact at the FIFA World Cup, you have to beat the strong teams. That is what we have to prepare for. I am looking ahead to an interesting tournament in France in the summer of next year.”