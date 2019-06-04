Ukraine are heading to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup for the first time in their history following a 4-1 victory over Panama at Tychy Stadium on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while both sides sought to find their footing for the first 20 minutes of the match, the Ukrainians emphatically took control by half-time.

Danylo Sikan and Yukhym Konoplia combined down the right side twice to lethal effect.

Konoplia served up one-touch finishes for Sikan in the 23rd minute and the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Sandwiched in between those goals was a 41st-minute headed goal from Denys Popov, his third of the tournament, and Ukraine went into the locker room with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Panama pulled one goal back five minutes into the second half.

Ernesto Walker exhibited strength and control using his chest to settle a deep cross and finish from close range.

Serhii Buletsa shut the door on Panama seven minutes from full time, however, slipping unnoticed into the penalty area.

He then beat Panama goalkeeper Emerson Dimas to cement Ukraine’s position in the last eight.

Panama exit Poland 2019 with their best-ever finish as one of the final 16 teams.

Colombia who beat New Zealand on penalty kicks on Sunday are the next opponents for Ukraine, as they face off at the Polish city of Lodz in the quarter-finals on Friday.