France opened their Group E campaign at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 with a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

It was a tight match until a red card for Faraj Abdullah Al Ghashayan saw France take a firm grip on proceedings.

Just as the match was starting to take shape, a heavy foul was committed on France’s Boubakary Soumare.

The Video Assistant Referee determined the foul by Al Ghashayan was worthy of a red card, seeing the Saudis reduced to 10 men.

With numbers in their favour, France were able to capitalise with goals from Youssouf Fofana and Amine Gouiri.

Gouiri would score in the second half to seal the match.

Even with numbers against them, Saudi Arabia put up a valiant effort.

Their best chance came in the closing moments of the first half.

In stoppage time at the end of the opening period, Turki Alammar’s effort tested France’s goalkeeper Illan Meslier.