FIFA U20 World Cup: African representatives knockout stage opponents now known

Africa’s surviving representatives at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Gambia, Tunisia and Nigeria, will face tricky opponents in the round of 16.

The emergence of their opponents followed the conclusion of the competition’s group phase on Sunday.

Unbeaten Gambia finished top of Group F to progress to the knockout phase and have booked a last 16 date with Uruguay, who finished second in Group E with six points.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles made it to the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams and they have booked a tough date with hosts Argentina in San Juan.

Argentina finished top of Group A with a 100 per cent record, winning all their matches.

In spite of facing a possibly tough duel, head coach Ladan Bosso has however said the Flying Eagles would battle to ensure they get to the final.

Bosso said: “We have to fight for the trophy.

“I think it is still open.

“Everybody can be there, and I believe we have the capacity to be there.

“We are into the knockout stage, and in the knockout stage, there is an approach we can employ for it, and we hope we’d have our plans executed accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Tunisia, who also progressed as one of the best third-placed teams, will take on Group D winners Brazil in La Plata in the round of 16.

Just like Argentina, Brazil enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the group phase.

The Fixtures:

Brazil vs Tunisia – Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona, La Plata, Wednesday

Argentina vs Nigeria – Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Wednesday

The Gambia vs Uruguay – Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Thursday.

