FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria’s foes emerge

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will square off against Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Norway in the Group F of the 24th FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Chile later this year.

The official draw for the World Cup was held at the Machasa studios of Chilevisión in Santiago, with Chilean broadcaster, Javiera Naranjo, anchoring it.

FIFA’s Director of Tournaments, Jaime Yarza, conducted proceedings, joined by former Argentina captain and South American football icon, Juan Pablo Sorín.

Nigeria is one of four African nations to qualify for the global youth showpiece, joining continental champions South Africa (Group E), Morocco (Group C), and Egypt (Group A) in the tournament lineup.

This year’s tournament, which runs from September 27 to October 19, will see matches played across four Chilean cities: Santiago, Rancagua, Valparaíso, and Talca.

This is the second time Chile is hosting the event, having previously staged the competition in 1987 when it was still known as the FIFA World Youth Championship.

On that occasion, Yugoslavia triumphed over West Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the trophy.

For the Flying Eagles, this is another golden opportunity to claim a long-awaited maiden title.

Nigeria U-20 boys have twice finished as runners-up in the tournament’s history — the first time in 1989, when they were edged out by Portugal, and again in 2005, losing to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina side.

Currently holding the WAFU B title, the Flying Eagles are also fresh from securing a third place at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Expectations will be high as they aim to build on that momentum on the world stage.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s side will need to navigate a competitive group.

Colombia, regular contenders at this level, boast a physical and technical style.

Norway, a rising European force, brings tactical discipline, while Saudi Arabia, Asia’s resilient representatives, are known for their speed and organisation.

With a rich history and a passionate fanbase, Nigeria’s hopes of U-20 World Cup glory may finally be within reach.

The journey begins in Group F.

2025 FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP: FULL GROUP DRAW

Group A: Chile, New Zealand, Japan, Egypt.

Group B: Korea Republic, Ukraine, Paraguay, Panama.

Group C: Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain.

Group D: Italy, Australia, Cuba, Argentina.

Group E: USA, New Caledonia, France, South Africa.

Group F: Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Nigeria.

