FIFA to discipline Brazil, Argentina over World Cup qualifier

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian football associations following the suspension of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier.

The match was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials, believed to be from Brazil’s health authority, stormed on to the pitch in Sao Paulo shortly after kick-off over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the situation as “crazy” on Monday, and the world governing body’s disciplinary committee will now investigate the circumstances which led to the suspension.

“Following the analysis of the official match reports related to the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened involving both member associations,” a statement from FIFA read.

“The two teams were asked to provide further information on the facts which led to the suspension of the match, which will be gathered and then thoroughly reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. Updates will follow in due course.”