FIFA to decide on use of offside technology at Qatar World Cup

Global football governing body FIFA will decide in the coming weeks whether half-automated technology will be used to assist offside decisions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On Monday the rule-making International Football Associations Board will be informed about tests using the technology.

This will be at their general meeting in Doha.

But their specific approval is not needed, as this is already contained in existing rules on video evidence.

FIFA wants to make a decision for the World Cup, which begins Nov. 21, soon.

The offside technology has been tested at the recent Arab Cup and the Club World Cup in February using several special cameras which calibrate the position of players on the pitch.

This is then viewed by a video assistant responsible for offside decisions.

He or she can then inform the match referee – who retains final responsibility for calls – on the pitch in real time.

