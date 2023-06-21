FIFA stresses zero-tolerance to racism

Football governing body FIFA will take a “zero tolerance” approach if allegations of racism which led to the abandonment of two friendly matches on Monday are proven.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s’ match against Kuwait under-22s in Austria was called off after an allegation that a Kuwaiti player racially abused one of Ireland’s substitutes.

The senior international between New Zealand and Qatar, also in Austria, was cut short after the New Zealand Football Association said one of its players, Michael Boxall, had a racist remark directed at him by a Qatari opponent.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA is awaiting the official reports before deciding on next steps.

“FIFA has a zero-tolerance policy against any forms of discrimination as stressed last week by the FIFA president.”

Gianni Infantino said last week that referees should stop matches if incidents of discrimination occur.

“It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner – zero tolerance,” Infantino said.

“There is no football if there is racism – so let’s stop the games.

“The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.”

Infantino made the remarks after meeting with the Brazil squad in Barcelona, including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who was repeatedly racially abuses in Spain this year.

dpa/NAN.