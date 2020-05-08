Teams will now be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The world football governing body however said this is a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year.

However, it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it.

FIFA also said competitions currently using the video replay system (VAR) would be free to discontinue its use on restarting.

Football’s rule-making body IFAB agreed to make the change to the rules “based on a proposal received from FIFA seeking to protect player welfare”, the statement added.

Reuters/NAN.