FIFA reveals £159m payouts to clubs for World Cup representation

FIFA has announced the breakdown in compensation paid to clubs around the world for their players participating at the 2022 World Cup.

The 2023 tournament was staged at a time when many of the top leagues around the world had already started.

This resulted in a break in domestic action while 32 nations competed in Qatar.

Although that quirk did not necessarily influence the funds that are now being paid out to the relevant clubs, FIFA has moved to reveal which confederations, leagues and clubs received the most bonus income.

As expected, UEFA representatives receive the bulk of the money, as many as 275 clubs receiving a share of $158.9 million (£121m), with Asian Football Confederation next on the list with 67 teams accumulating a total of $23.79 million (£18.12m).

Of the national organisations in question, England’s Football Association is the biggest beneficiary with a total of $37.71 million (£28.72m) paid out to the clubs in questions.

Spain’s RFEF received $24.2 million (£18.43m), Germany’s DFB were handed $21 million (£15.99m), Italy’s FIGC got $18.68 million (£14.22m) and France’s FFF collected $16.56 million (£12.61m).

Manchester City topped the list of clubs around the world, recouping $4.6 million (£3.5m), with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain completing the top five and all receiving at least $3.84 million (£2.92m).

Al-Sadd notably received as much as $2.82 million (£2.15m), a consequence of having as many as 13 players named in Qatar’s 23-player squad.

Looking at English football specifically, as many as 11 Premier League clubs received at least $1.15 million (£880,000): Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Fulham and Brentford.

A total of 46 teams feature on the list, some of which did not directly have World Cup representatives at their club, but fulfil criteria courtesy of having players on their books during what FIFA described as “the two years leading up to the final stage of the World Cup”.

Boreham Wood are a notable English name, the National League side receiving $31,026 (£23,626) courtesy of Wales international Sorba Thomas having represented the club during the 2020-21 campaign.