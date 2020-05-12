The women’s Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for January 20 to February 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The women’s Under-17 World Cup in India, originally planned for November, has also been rescheduled for February 17 to March 7, 2021.

Dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete qualification tournaments.

FIFA also confirmed the Futsal World Cup, originally scheduled for September to October this year in Lithuania, was pushed to September 12 to October 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will be held as an online event on September 18.