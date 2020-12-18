Nigeria’s senior women national team, Super Falcons, finished 2020 as the best ranked African country on the final FIFA Rankings for December, which was released on Friday.

Even though they didn’t play any game in 2020, after being eliminated from Tokyo 2020 Olympics by Ivory Coast in 2019, Super Falcons moved one spot from 38th to 37th position.

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon (51) are the second best-ranked team in Africa, followed by Bayana Bayana of South Africa (53).

Ghana, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal complete Africa’s top 10 countries.

Black Queens of Ghana moved two spots to the 58th position.

Ivory Coast also moved two spots to the 61st position.

Tunisia moved four spots to 74th position, while Morocco in a similar vein also moved four spots to 77th position.

Mali moved five spots to the 78th position.

Algeria moved six spots to 79th while Senegal moved seven spots to 80th.

The top 10 positions in the world remains unchanged.

United States of America, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, England, Australia, Brazil, and Canada occupied the top 10 positions.