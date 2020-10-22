Former African champions, the Super Eagles, have dropped three places in the latest World football governing body monthly ranking.

The latest FIFA ranking was released on Thursday.

The Nigerian side slumped from 29th position to 32nd in the world.

Nigeria however retained her place in Africa.

They are currently the third best country behind Senegal and Algeria.

The Gernot Rohr lads will aim at improving their ranking next month when they battle the Lone Star of Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations double header.

The podium remains the same at the top, though the gap has narrowed between top-ranked Belgium and their immediate pursuers, France and Brazil, following the Red Devils’ loss to England (4th) in the UEFA Nations League – their first defeat since November 2018.

However, there are changes to the Top 10: Spain (6th, +1) and Argentina (8th, +1) swapped places with Uruguay (7th, -1) and Croatia (9th, -1) respectively.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on November 26, 2020.