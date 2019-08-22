World football-ruling body, FIFA, has appointed Nigerian officials led by Quadri Adebimpe to superintend over the 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary qualifying match between Gambia and Angola scheduled for Bakau on September 6, 2019.

The match, scheduled for the Independence Stadium in the city of Bakau, will also see Nigerians Celestine Igudia (assistant referee 1), Samuel Pwadutakam (assistant referee 2) and Abdullahi Shuaibu (fourth official) in action.

Rashid Sanusie from Sierra Leone will serve as the referee assessor, while Liberian Andy Quamie will be match commissioner.