FIFA President, Infantino, congratulates Gusau and new NFF Board

President of world football-ruling body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino has sent a message of congratulations to the new President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and members of his new Board, following the Elective General Assembly of the NFF that took place in Benin City last Friday.



In a letter dated 5th October and personally signed by him, world’s football supremo wrote: “Please accept my warmest greetings and sincere congratulations for your recent election as President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).



“Your knowledge and leadership, your passion and experience will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in Nigeria. Convinced of the potential of football in the country, you can count on my personal support and the help of FIFA to achieve this your goal. The doors of the Home of FIFA are always open if you wish to discuss our sport, its development and the promotion of its values.



“I also seize the opportunity to convey my felicitations to the Vice-Presidents and the Members of the Executive Committee elected with you and I wish you and your team good luck and success for all the challenges that lie ahead, in creating and witnessing a lasting legacy for the future of football in Nigeria…”



Gusau, an unassuming but thoroughbred administrator, rose through the ranks in the game, serving as Team Manager of Club 50, Sambo Babes and Zamfara United football clubs in Zamfara State as well as Kassim Stars FC in Sokoto State, before his election to the board of Zamfara State Football Association. He is the current Chairman of Zamfara State Football Association and has served as Chairman of the Zamfara State Sports Commission.



At the national level, he served two terms as Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football under the administration of Amaju Melvin Pinnick, before his election last Friday as Nigeria Football’s supremo.



At the continental level, Gusau has served in the organizing committee for the African Nations Championship, is a CAF Safety and Security Officer and is presently a Member of CAF’s organizing committee for youth competitions, viz U17, U20 and U23.