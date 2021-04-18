World football governing body, FIFA, and the Nigeria Football Federation on Sunday honoured late former Super Eagles defender, Olubayo Adefemi, after 10 years of the player’s demise in an accident in Greece.

The global body on Twitter recalled he helped Nigeria win silver at the Under 20 World Cup and the Olympics, where they were edged by Lionel Messi and Argentina in both finals.

“10 years ago today Adefemi was on his way to finalise his wedding plans when he tragically died in a car accident,” FIFA tweeted.

In a similar vein, the Nigeria Football Federation also celebrated the departed Super Eagles defender: “Till memory fades & life departs, you live forever in our hearts. Rest on Soldier, rest on Adefemi Olubayo (August 13, 1985- April 18, 2011).”

On April 18, 2011, Olubayo died in a car accident while driving on Egnatia Odos, near the city of Kavala, Greece.

He was on his way to Nigeria in order to finalise details of his wedding.

Late Adefemi starred for Flying Eagles, Olympic Eagles and Super Eagles.

He also played for a host of European clubs, which include Hapoel Jerusalem, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Hakoah Ramat Gan, Hapoel Bnei Lod, Rapid Bucureşti, Rheindorf Altach, Boulogne and Skoda Xanthi.