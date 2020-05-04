The World football governing body, FIFA, and the Nigeria Football Federation have showered encomium on late Rashidi Yekini after eight years of the legendary striker demise.

The global football body via its Twitter handle: @FIFAWorldCup, wrote: “Rasheed Yekini produced one of the most iconic celebrations in #WorldCup history after scoring the

Super Eagles first-ever goal in the competition.

“Africa sadly lost of its greatest-ever players #OnThisDay in 2012, but his legend will live on eternally.”

In similar vein, the NFF remembered the gangling striker as one of the most feared forward in the world.

It said: “Today, we remember one of the World’s most feared strikers of his time, Rashidi Yekini who passed on to glory on this day in 2012.

“May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

The late striker scored Super Eagles first goal at the Fifa World Cup against Bulgaria in 1994.