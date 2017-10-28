FIFA increases World Cup prize money

The winning team at next year’s World Cup in Russia will be awarded a record $38 million (£29 million) in prize money, after world football governing body Fifa boosted its financial offering to record levels.

A total prize money pool of $400 million represents a 12 per cent increase on the $358 million paid out to teams at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where victors Germany received $35 million.

The money is paid to a nation’s football association, who will have negotiated their own financial agreements with their players.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the prize money increase represented “a positive sign in terms of the healthy financial situation of Fifa”, despite the organisation’s $369 million loss in 2016.

Ahead of the World Cup, each competing team will be paid $1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

Once in Russia, each of the 32 teams will be guaranteed a participation fee of $8 million. Progressing through to the first knock-out stage boosts the prize to $9 million, while a quarter-final finish is worth $14 million.

In the much-derided third place play-off, $42 million is shared between the two sides with the victor taking home $22 million.

Runners-up in the final can console themselves with a $25 million prize as the winners enjoy their $38 million.

The final round of qualifying for the tournament takes place next month but 22 of the 32 competing nations have been confirmed, while some big names such as the USA and Holland have already failed to make the cut.