FIFA, Confederation of African Football elections get date

Elections into the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee as well as the FIFA Council will be conducted on March 12, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, an ally of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, is running unopposed for a second four-year term.

The polls will also include one for the four seats on the FIFA Council.

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, is seeking re-election into the FIFA Council.

