German-born Hoffenheim defender, Kevin Akpoguma, has been granted permission by FIFA to feature for the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian Football Federation President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, confirmed that the World football governing body has given the former Germany U-20 captain go-ahead to play for Nigeria after completing his clearance.

Pinnick said he’s excited with the decision of the defender to play for Nigeria.

“I’m extremely happy to announce that FIFA has just granted Hoffenheim defender and former German U-20 national team skipper Kevin Ufuoma Akpoguma permission to make his switch to Nigeria with immediate effect,” he said.

The 25-year-old was born to a Nigerian father and German mother and has represented Germany the U16, U17, U18, U19 and U-20 levels, but yet to make a senior international appearance for Germany.

Akpoguma is currently with the team in Austria as they prepare for the clash against Algeria and Tunisia next week.

He becomes the latest player after Cyril Dessers, Ola Aina, Tyrone Ebuehi, Kingsley Ehizibue, Maduka Okoye, Brian Idowu, and Joe Aribo to switch allegiance to Nigeria under the watch of Gernot Rohr.