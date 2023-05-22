FIFA celebrate 119th birthday

On May 21, FIFA celebrated the 119th anniversary of its foundation in Paris and is honoured to play a bigger and more impactful role than ever before in football uniting the world.



World football’s governing body was born after a meeting of representatives of several European nations in the French capital in 1904 and has since overseen 22 FIFA World Cups with the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take place in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in 60 days’ time.



FIFA’s role is to foster, promote and protect world football, a task that has intensified since the election of Gianni Infantino as its ninth President in 2016. With an increased emphasis on the foundations of development for the world game and to make it truly global, FIFA will invest approximately USD 8 million into each of its 211 member associations in the period to 2026 with such investment increasing seven-fold in the seven years since Infantino took the helm.



Furthermore, greater playing opportunities for member associations gives every talent the chance to shine on the global stage, whilst the organisation places a high value on making a better society through football for those who follow us, both on and off the pitch, recognising football’s power to unite and positive impact on the health of participants and all who follow the game.