FIFA, CAF presidents hit Lagos for Aisha Buhari Cup

President of world football –governing body, FIFA, President of CAF, Secretary General of FIFA and other distinguished personalities in world football to the opening ceremony billed for Wednesday.

Apart from FIFA boss, Gianni Infantino and CAF supremo, Patrice Motsepe, today’s opening glamour will be witnessed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, members of the diplomatic corps, top officials of the Lagos State government, board members of the NFF, captains of industry and leading stakeholders of the game in Nigeria.

Africa’s leading billionaire industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote led Corporate Nigeria titans to a dinner in honour of Infantino and Motsepe at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island on Tuesday.