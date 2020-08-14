The World football governing body, FIFA, has felicitated with former Super Eagles’ skipper and midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, on his 47th birthday.

The global body in its congratulatory messages via Twitter said: “A Super Eagle and a sensational talent Magic wand.

“Happy birthday to born entertainer Jay-Jay Okocha.”

The Confederation of African Football on its official Twitter handle also passed glowing tribute at the former Nigeria international.

“An incredible talent who entertained millions with his silky skills and creative dribbling ability,” CAF tweeted.

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Football Federation joined millions of fans worldwide to celebrate the retired soccer star.

“Happy birthday to the magical @IAmOkocha. Too good he was named twice. Have a good one legend!,” the NFF wrote.

Okocha, who was named one of the top 125 living footballers by Pelé in 2014, assisted to win the African Cup Nations in 1994 in Tunisia and gold medal in Atalanta ’96 Olympics.