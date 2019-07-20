The President of the Federation of International Football Associations, Gianni Infantino, has felicitated with Enyimba Football Club on an incredible run to a record breaking eighth Nigeria Professional Football League title.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, Infantino described Enyimba’s triumph as a “great achievement” that only could have been recorded through “effort and hardwork.”

The most powerful figure in football also showered encomium on the management of the club led by Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu for playing an active and crucial role in ensuring the attainment of the remarkable feat.

While congratulating the club and its fans on the latest win, Infantino encouraged them to continue to work with same determination and motivation with which the league was won.

The president of the global body also thanked the club for contributing to football’s essential aim of fostering unity.

Enyimba’s most recent league triumph has set the two times African Champions in an exclusive league of only a few clubs, which includes European giants Juventus and FC Barcelona, to have won up to eight league titles since the turn of the millennium.