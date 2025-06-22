Fidelity MD urges women to embrace lifelong learning, collaboration for career success

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has encouraged women professionals to embrace continuous learning, courage, and collaboration as key habits for achieving long-term career success and breaking through professional barriers.

She gave the charge during a Women’s Roundtable hosted by the bank over the weekend at the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos.

Themed “Mentorship with Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe”, the event drew female professionals from various sectors and was held under the Recognition and Networking arm of the bank’s HerFidelity Proposition—a flagship initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals across Nigeria.

Explaining the vision behind HerFidelity, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe noted that the initiative was born out of a strong need to provide women with holistic support beyond access to finance.

“In my engagements with women across different industries, I’ve seen first-hand that while talent and ambition abound, many still lack access to capital, skills development, health support, and networks,” she said.

“HerFidelity was created to bridge that gap by focusing on four key pillars: access to capital, capacity building, wellness for work-life balance, and entrepreneurship support. It’s one of the initiatives I’m most proud of, because when women thrive, communities prosper and economies flourish.”

The interactive mentorship session, held in a Q&A format, offered participants an opportunity to learn directly from the trailblazing CEO, who shared personal experiences and career insights.

Advising young women aspiring to leadership, she said: “Believe in yourself, be ready to work hard, and never shy away from taking smart risks. Seek out mentors, invest in meaningful relationships, and above all, collaborate—because no one truly succeeds alone.”

The event also featured fun competitions and giveaways, with attendees winning exciting gifts courtesy of Fidelity Bank.

Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s session left participants inspired, reinforcing Fidelity Bank’s position as a champion for gender empowerment and a leading supporter of women’s advancement in business and leadership.

