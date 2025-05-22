Fidelity emerges fastest growing brand as value more than triples

Fidelity Bank Nigeria has emerged as the fastest-growing Nigerian brand as the lender’s value more than tripled, displacing Stanbic IBTC, a new report by Brand Finance, a London-based brand valuation consultancy revealed.

The bank’s emergence highlights the lender’s expanding market influence and strong investor confidence as the financial institution continues to deliver value for its customers amid tough economic conditions.

“Fidelity Bank’s brand value growth is underpinned by strong financial performance in 2024, during which the bank reported a 210% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), soaring to N385.2 billion,” Brand Finance said in its annual valuation report.

“Gross earnings also rose significantly, reflecting both higher interest income and a growing customer base,” it added.

The bank’s public offer which it announced in February was oversubscribed by 237.9 percent, and its rights issue saw a 137.7 percent oversubscription, reflecting strong investor confidence in the bank’s strategic direction.

“The bank’s operational excellence and strategic direction have been widely recognised, most notably being named “Nigeria’s Best Private Bank” at the Euromoney Awards 2025,” the report indicated.

“This recognition reinforces Fidelity Bank’s strong reputation for delivering tailored wealth management solutions and outstanding client service, across Nigeria and beyond.”

The bank is gaining investors’ attention, a situation that has made it rejoin the group of Nigerian companies with a market capitalisation of N1 trillion.

This was followed by a 5.3 percent rise in its share price from N19.95 to N21.00 at the close of trading on May 13, 2025, on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Last year, Fidelity Bank’s stock gained 141 percent, rising from N8.70 in May 2024. The rally is partly attributed to the bank’s robust 2024 financial performance, where it posted a 189 percent increase in profit after tax, the highest among Nigeria’s top 10 banks.

That growth has extended into 2025, as the bank recorded a 190 percent surge in after-tax profit to N91 billion in the first quarter, supported by increased interest income, foreign exchange gains, and improved cost efficiency.

Fidelity Bank is however on course to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500 billion minimum capital requirement through equity.

The report stated that United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank of Nigeria are now the strongest brands in Nigeria, defying volatile economic conditions to deliver value and build customer loyalty.

Brand Finance also revealed that Access Bank retained its position as the most valuable Nigerian brand for the fourth consecutive year, as Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets more than doubled its brand value to N893.3 billion.

For the 2025 ranking, banks shine as the lenders accounted for 59 percent of total brand value, indicating robust growth and strong performance of the banking sector amid tough economic times.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.

Brand Finance analysed banking brands’ internationality to better understand their positioning and performance in an increasingly globalised market. It adopted the royalty relief approach in measuring organisation brand value. The method involves a combination of the market and income valuation approaches.

