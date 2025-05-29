Fidelity Bank wins ‘Most Improved Commercial Bank’ at Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards

For its outstanding financial performance and strategic growth, Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading tier-one financial institution, has been honoured with the Most Improved Commercial Bank of the Year award at the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards.

Organized by Nigeria’s premier financial media platform, Nairametrics, the awards were launched to recognise individuals, institutions, and policy reforms that have significantly shaped Nigeria’s capital markets.

The initiative seeks to spotlight excellence in areas such as regulatory leadership, corporate governance, investment performance, and financial innovation.

“This award is a testament to the tremendous work we are doing at Fidelity Bank—not only in delivering superior service to our customers, but also in driving economic growth and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders,” said an elated Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition and remain committed to helping individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper.”

The awards ceremony, held on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Banquet Hall of the Civic Centre in Lagos, drew an esteemed audience, including Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as industry leaders, regulators, media executives, and capital market stakeholders.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), underscored the need for continuous evolution in financial markets.

Agama said: “Markets must become more efficient, secure, and innovative to fulfill their promise.

“In Nigeria, we are committed to building a resilient, inclusive, transparent, and future-ready capital market.”

Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder and CEO of Nairametrics, shared the vision behind the awards, saying: “The Capital Market Choice Awards is our way of reinforcing the core values that sustain a healthy capital ecosystem—trust, performance, and progress.”

Fidelity Bank’s recognition comes on the heels of a stellar 2024 financial year.

The bank posted an exceptional 210 percent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT), reaching N385.2 billion—the largest year-on-year PBT increase recorded in the Nigerian banking industry for the year.

Further demonstrating its leadership, Fidelity Bank spearheaded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation drive with a highly successful Public Offer and Rights Issue, which were oversubscribed by 237.9 percent and 137.7 percent respectively—solidifying investor confidence in the bank’s strategic direction.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation and MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook; and 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

