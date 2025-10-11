Fidelity Bank unveils ‘She Leads’ initiative

Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a flagship initiative: “She Leads,” to celebrate and empower young girls across Nigeria in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

A statement by the bank’s media unit on Friday in Lagos said the programme was designed to provide a platform for girls to showcase leadership, creativity, and confidence through mentorship sessions, debates, essay competitions, and healthcare interventions.

The initiative, open to girls in secondary schools nationwide, underscores the bank’s commitment to promoting female-focused engagements as a foundation for building stronger and more inclusive communities.

Commenting on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede, said empowering women and girls with the right skills and opportunities was essential to societal growth.

Ede said: “The ‘She Leads’ initiative is one of the many ways we are nurturing the leaders of tomorrow by giving them a voice today.

“This is going to be one of our most impactful investments in nation building.

“By providing young girls across Nigeria with the skills, knowledge and confidence to lead, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

The bank invited schools nationwide to nominate outstanding young girls to participate in the programme, with submissions open until October 14.

Selected participants will benefit from mentorship, recognition and personal growth opportunities.

Interested schools and guardians are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/FBInternationalGirlchildEvent for participation and entry details.

The She Leads initiative aligns with the global call to action for gender equality and women empowerment.