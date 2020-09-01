Fidelity Bank Plc is to publish its financial statement for half year ended June 30 on or before September 28.

The bank’s Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, made this known in a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website on Tuesday.

Unuigboje said the audited financial report had been completed and sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval.

She said: “The NSE has granted a 30-day extension time to file the bank’s audited half year financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020.

“The bank expects to publish the 2020 H1 Audited Financial Statement on or before September 28.”

Unuigboje said the trading window for dealings on the bank’s shares would remain closed to insiders until 24 hours after the release of the H1 2020 financials.