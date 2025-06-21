Fidelity Bank supports quality education delivery in Bauchi

As part of its commitment to enhancing access to quality education, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has renovated three blocks of classrooms at the historic Kobi Government School in Bauchi State.

Executed under the Bank’s Fidelity Helping Hands Programme, it was made possible by voluntary contributions by staff of the bank’s Bauchi GRA Branch.

Their contributions were then matched by the Bank’s Management for the execution of the project.

Speaking during the handover event, the Regional Bank Head, North East, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Musa Tarimbuka, represented by the Relationship Manager, Fidelity Bank, Bauchi GRA Branch, Ibrahim Aliyu, described the initiative as a testament to Fidelity Bank’s dedication to improving the lives of residents in its host communities.

Tarimbuka said: “This initiative underscores our belief that our success is deeply connected to the well-being of the communities we serve.

“The renovated classrooms are a testament to the power of collective impact and our ongoing efforts to improve access to quality education and youth empowerment.”

Receiving the renovated blocks on behalf of the Bauchi State Government, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Mohammed, expressed appreciation to Fidelity Bank for the generous intervention and encouraged other corporate organisations to follow suit.

Mohammed said: “This is a commendable contribution by Fidelity Bank, and we assure you that the facility will be put to optimal use.

“I encourage other organisations in Bauchi to follow suit in supporting the development of education and infrastructure across the state.”

Fidelity Bank’s renovation of the Kobi Government School joins a long list of interventions executed by the bank in alignment with its CSR pillars of Quality Education and Youth Empowerment.

It will be recalled that the bank recently awarded school fees support worth N512.8 million to 884 Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme and 472 Fidelity SWEETA customers.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation and MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook; and 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

