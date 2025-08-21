Fidelity Bank resumes international transactions on Naira debit cards

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the resumption of international transactions on its Naira Debit Cards.

This recommencement gives customers the freedom to make seamless payments abroad, online, and at ATMs outside the country.

Shedding light on the development, Ifeoma Onibuje, Divisional Head, eBanking, Fidelity Bank Plc said, “We are delighted to inform the public that Fidelity Naira Cards are now enabled for global use.

“This means that our travelling customers can now utilize their Naira debit cards outside the country to shop, spend and withdraw internationally without hassles.”

“Consequently, our customers can now spend up to $1,000 quarterly for international POS and online transactions; and withdraw up to $500 quarterly on international ATMs.”

The announcement offers Fidelity Bank customers another way to complete international transactions, in addition to the Bank’s existing foreign currency debit and credit cards. This further reinforces Fidelity Bank’s commitment to delivering solutions that fit seamlessly into customers’ lifestyles. With Fidelity Bank’s VISA and Mastercard Naira Debit Cards, Nigerians can now enjoy effortless global access.

Beyond payments, Fidelity VISA cardholders, one of the variants of the bank’s card offerings, also enjoy premium travel and lifestyle benefits ranging from airport lounge and spa access via the Visa Airport Companion App, to fast-track immigration lanes and 20% discounts on SIXT car rentals worldwide.

Also Read

This move reflects the bank’s commitment to provide secure, convenient, and reliable banking services that empower customers in Nigeria and beyond. The bank has deliberately made the process of getting a Fidelity Naira card seamless. Customers can easily apply for their Fidelity VISA or Mastercard Naira Debit card via the Fidelity Mobile App or simply visit the nearest Fidelity bank branch to request for one and they can start transacting globally with ease.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Post Views: 2