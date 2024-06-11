Fidelity Bank records largest single-day turnover volume of over 600 million shares

Fidelity Bank was by far the most traded stock in the NGX on Monday, 10 June 2024, with a turnover volume of about 605.257 million shares, even as the stock gained 6.52% to close at N9.80.

Since announcing its public offer and rights issue program, the bank’s stock has seen significant market activity.

For the week ending June 7, 2024, it emerged as the top-traded stock, with a turnover volume of 229.613 million shares.

After Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings recorded the highest turnover volume in the market with 93.067 million shares. It was followed by UBA, which recorded a 2.86% gain and a turnover volume of 58.726 million shares.

Nigerian Breweries which posted a 2.38% posted a turnover volume of 45.256 million shares, and Zenith Bank with a 4.66% gain posted a turnover volume of 16.079 million shares.

Also Read:

In terms of turnover value, Fidelity Bank posted a N6.025 billion turnover value, while Access Holdings posted a turnover value of N1.744 billion. Nigerian Breweries recorded N1.27 billion, UBA – N1.26 billion, and Stanbic IBTC posted a turnover value of N572.92 million with a 0.57% gain.

For stocks worth over one trillion, trading sentiment was quite positive, however, eight out of the ten stocks were left unchanged. GTCO Holdings posted a 0.13% and Zenith Bank posted a 4.66% gain.

Other members of the category, Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, MTN Nigeria, Geregu Power, Transcorp Power, Seplat Energy, and Dangote Cement posted no price changes.

The top-tier banking stocks recorded gains all-round, as UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank posted 2.86%, 0.13%, 9.86%, and 4.66% gains respectively. However, FBNH recorded no price change.

The FUGAZ stocks recorded a turnover volume of 181.488 million shares.