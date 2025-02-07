Fidelity Bank records 238% oversubscription in first phase of equity capital raise

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the successful conclusion of the first tranche of its equity capital raise through its Public Offer and Rights Issue (the Combined Offer) following the completion of the capital verification exercise conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and approval of the Basis of Allotment by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A total 108,046 applications for 23,791,687,463 Ordinary Shares of N231,968,952,764.25 were received from the Public Offer.

Out of these, 107,588 applications for 23,768,724,000 Ordinary Shares totaling N231,745,059,000.00 were found to be valid based on the terms of the Offer and the CBN’s verification.

However, 458 invalid applications for 22,765,143 Ordinary Shares totaling N221,960,144.25 were rejected, while 548 applications, which included odd lots amounting to 198,320 Ordinary Shares, that is N1,933,620.00, were also rejected.

The Public Offer was 237 percent subscribed and 150 percent allotted.

With respect to the Rights Issue, 7,559 applications for 4,430,290,237 Ordinary Shares totaling N40,980,184,692.25 were received, of which 656 applications for 23,037,442 Ordinary Shares totaling N213,096,338.50 were invalid based on the terms of the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue was 137.73 percent subscribed and 100 percent allotted.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the first phase of our capital raising initiatives through a Public Offer and Rights Issue.

“The positive result recorded in our Combined Offer is a testament to the strength of the Fidelity Bank franchise in the capital market.

“It is both gratifying and humbling to note this level of investor confidence in our Bank.

“We extend sincere gratitude to our investors for their continued confidence in the Bank, as evidenced by the 237.92 percent and 137.73 percent oversubscription of our Public Offer and Rights Issue respectively.

“As we go into the next phase of our capital raising drive, we reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to our customers and sustainable returns to our stakeholders.”

The funds realised from this initial phase of capital raising will be deployed to local and international business expansion, enhancement of technology infrastructure and deepening customer service initiatives.

With the successful conclusion of the first phase of capital raising, the Board of Directors recently obtained the approval of shareholders to commence the second phase and is confident of meeting the new regulatory capital for banks with international authorisation before the CBN’s deadline of March 31, 2026.

Following the CBN’s publication of the revised minimum capital requirement for banks in March 2024, Fidelity Bank with its combined offer of June 2024, became the first financial institution to undertake a public offer on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

From an offer price of N9.75 per share for the Public Offer and N9.25 per share for the Rights Issue in June 2024, the Bank’s shares traded at a high of N21.15 on February 7, 2025, a growth rate of over 116 percent, the highest for any financial institution in the banking industry.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 251 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

It was also recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

