Fidelity Bank reaffirms support for digital innovation in Africa

Leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank PLC -has restated its devotion to support the development of the African technology sector to actualize its potentials.

This was revealed at the Africa Technology Expo (ATE 2024) which took place over the weekend.

Held at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Lagos, the well-attended event provided an avenue for African businesses to display their creativity and gain opportunities in the competitive tech industry.

In her keynote speech at the event, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, stated that Fidelity Bank is rapidly implementing a digital-based retail-banking strategy by creating an SME business hub to facilitate networking and collaboration among startups, content creators and other digital entrepreneurs.

“At Fidelity Bank, we are convinced that Africa can be the hub of emerging technology and we encourage stakeholders to close ranks to tackle the two main constraints to start-ups tech growth, namely: lack of investment -an internal issue, and inadequate support -an external issue.

“This informs our decision to partner with SPARK Africa and other stakeholders to host the African Technology Expo -a platform for start-ups and participants to meet with investors, growth partners and network amongst leaders in the industry. We are convinced that the 2024 edition can kickstart Africa’s Digital transformation and spur growth across communities and economies. Fidelity Bank seeks to water the seeds for this Digital transformation and we are delighted to host tech start-ups aligned with this purpose”, explained Dr Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by the bank’s Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, Kevin Ugwuoke.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology in Lagos State, Olatubosun Alake, highlighted the State’s intervention in the technology and innovation industries while acknowledging the role of tech startups in driving economic growth and social development.

On his part, the Chief Innovation Officer of the Africa Technology Expo, Nnaemeka Clinton, pointed to the commendable growth and innovation within the African tech industry in his welcome address, noting that, “From the wider tech landscape of the African continent to the busy hubs of Accra and Lagos, we have witnessed relentless innovation that is shaping our future.”

He acknowledged the challenges faced by startups, including competition and the need for more support, but stressed the resilience and potential of African tech entrepreneurs.

