Fidelity Bank promotes quality education in Nasarawa

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has highlighted its dedication to community-focused interventions with the donation of a newly renovated block of classrooms and text books to Aso Pada Government Secondary School, Mararaba in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

The Elite Bankers class of inductees, through the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP), supported a classroom renovation and book donation as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

FHHP enables Fidelity Bank staff to identify community needs, raise funds, and receive matched support from the bank.

At the handover ceremony, Dr Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, highlighted that the project supports the bank’s focus on quality education and youth empowerment.

The project was funded with voluntary contributions from newly inducted staff, matched by the bank.

He stated, “The school was selected due to its role in the development of Mararaba’s residents. The school had not undergone renovation for the past fifteen years, and with support from the bank and pooled resources from our Elite Bankers class of inductees, this renovation is now possible.

“We encourage the beneficiaries to put the facility to good use and reaffirm Fidelity Bank’s devotion to continue supporting quality education delivery across the length and breadth of our country”.

Responding to the gesture from the bank, the Vice Principal Administration, Aso Pada Government Secondary School, Abdullahi Idris, appreciated the bank for the kind gesture and also lauded government efforts towards providing a better learning environment for the students of the school.

His words” Your investment in our school is an investment in the future of our nation. We are inspired by your commitment and look forward to a lasting partnership that will continue to uplift and empower our students. Let us continue to work together to build a brighter future for our children and community”.

The donation comes to join Fidelity Bank’s extensive intervention in the Nigerian educational sector. It will be recalled that the bank donated 1,000 schoolbags fitted with solar powered lamps to school children across all the local government areas in Ogun State recently to enable the pupils study after dark especially in areas where power supply is a challenge.

