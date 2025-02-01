Fidelity Bank partners NIYEEDEP to empower 6m youths

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced its selection as one of the partner banks for the Nigeria Youth Economics Engagement and De-Radicalization Programme.

It is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and and the Senate through its committee on Sports Development.

The primary aim of the initiative is to empower Nigerian youths for economic growth and Development, nation-building, poverty alleviation, and security.

Situating the NIYEEDEP partnership within the Bank’s strategy, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, explained: “We are delighted to partner with the Federal Government on this noble cause especially as it aligns with brand ethos of helping individuals to grow, inspiring businesses to thrive, and empowering economies to prosper.

“We believe that Nigeria’s youthful population is a blessing and initiatives like this will go a long way in unlocking the value in our teeming young population.”

Open to Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35, NIYEEDEP is designed to create six million jobs focused on key sectors like agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Interested participants are required to visit https://bit.ly/Fidelity-NIYEEDEP to open a Fidelity Bank account to be able to access the programme.

Ede said: “There are limited spaces for participants in the initiative, so I enjoin everyone to hurry to our website or the nearest Fidelity Bank branch to get started.

“Do remember to provide correct details so that we can provide necessary updates as the programme kicks off.”

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank serving over 8.5 million customers through its 255 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, as well as through digital banking channels.

The bank has garnered multiple local and international awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023, and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

It was also recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

