Fidelity Bank MD not part of the Woobs case -Management

Fidelity Bank has refuted a news report that claimed that its Managing Director, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, was a party to an ongoing case involving fraud on Woobs Resources account with the bank.

A statement issued by the bank management said the news report published by Sahara Reporters linking the chief executive with the Woobs case was not true.

According to the statement, the charge sheet dated June 25 stated that the Defendants in the suit were Victor Ukutt, Esq, Fidelity Bank Plc, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo and Safiya Whoba.

The statement reads in part, “Reports published by Sahara Reporters on June 25 claimed that Fidelity Bank’s MD, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe was a party to an ongoing case involving fraud on Woobs Resources account with the bank.

This is however not true. The charge sheet dated 12 May 2025 stated that the Defendants in the suit were Victor Ukutt, Esq, Fidelity Bank Plc, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo and Safiya Whoba.”

It will be recalled that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued a press release on 9 June 2025 explaining that Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s name was struck off the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened.

