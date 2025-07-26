Fidelity Bank launches Solar powered bags for school children

In a bold step toward improving access to quality education across Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc has launched the “Lighting Young Minds” initiative, donating 1,000 solar-powered school bags to pupils in public primary schools throughout Ogun State.

Unveiled during a special event in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, 4 July 2025, the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to tackling systemic barriers to learning—particularly the challenge of limited electricity in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, stated that the initiative aligns with one of the bank’s core Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars of expanding access to quality education.

“At Fidelity Bank, we see education as not only a means of knowledge transfer, but as a transformative force—a bridge to opportunity,” she said.

She explained that through the bank’s SWEETA initiative, 1,000 solar-powered school bags are being donated to enable children to study safely at night, without the dangers associated with candles or kerosene lamps.

“Beyond helping them improve their academic performance,” she added, “we want to inspire young minds to see that innovation and resilience can light the path to a better future.”

Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe also highlighted Fidelity Bank’s broader investment in education, such as the SWEETA School Fees Support Initiative, which has disbursed over ₦8 billion in tuition support to eligible customers; the Read2Lead Writing Competition, which has impacted more than 3,000 students across Nigeria through prizes and grants; the Back-to-School Loans for parents; the Fidelity EduLoan which helps schools with infrastructure upgrades and asset acquisition; as well as the Green Energy Financing Program, which complements the solar-powered bag initiative by promoting sustainable energy use in education via solar energy.

The solar-powered bags—designated for schools across all 20 local government areas in Ogun State—were officially unveiled by Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe alongside Her Excellency, Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State.

Mrs. Abiodun praised the project, calling it a crucial and timely intervention in child development and foundational learning.

“This initiative directly enhances learning for children in communities with limited electricity. It’s a brilliant example of how simple, practical innovations can drive profound change—keeping children in school and helping them thrive,” she said.

She further noted its alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education for all, and called on other private sector players to emulate Fidelity Bank’s leadership in social impact.

The Lighting Young Minds initiative is an extension of Fidelity Bank’s mission of empowering Nigeria’s future generations through inclusive, sustainable, and forward-thinking educational solutions. As the bank continues to bridge opportunity gaps, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of a brighter future for children across the country.

