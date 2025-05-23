Fidelity Bank increases staff salaries

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has effected salary increments for its staff following a remarkable full year 2024 financial performance.
The salary increase, announced in May, followed a prior increment from November 2024 and aims to recognise staff contributions in customer service and achieving corporate goals.
It will be recalled that the Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe-led institution recorded the highest growth in year-on-year profitability in the Nigerian banking industry in 2024.
This was with a 210 percent growth in Profit Before Tax to N385.2 billion.
Similarly, the bank recently announced that it was on the verge of closing out on the Central Bank of Nigeria-mandated recapitalisation directive with a private placement exercise scheduled to conclude in June 2025.