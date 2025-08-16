Fidelity Bank feeds 1,000 less privileged persons in Anambra

Fidelity Bank Plc on Friday provided food support to over 1,000 residents in Anambra State through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Food Bank initiative.

The outreach, which was held at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka, the state capital, brought together the elderly, low-income earners, widows and the vulnerable.

The beneficiaries, from various communities, received essential food items.

Each food pack contained staples such as garri, rice, beans, wheat, soup ingredients, beverages, milk, and seasonings, among others.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nosa Orumwense, Regional Bank Head for Awka, noted that the initiative was part of the bank’s mission to combat hunger and improve the living conditions in its host community.

Orumwense said the food bank initiative, inaugurated in April 2023, had already distributed over 200,000 food packs across Nigeria.

He said: “As a socially responsible organisation, we do not operate in isolation.

“We support both the government and our host communities through our CSR initiatives to provide succour to the less privileged.

“This initiative is aimed at alleviating poverty and ameliorating the current economic hardship in the society.”

Also speaking, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, identified food and shelter as essentials of life.

Ezeokafor appreciated Fidelity Bank for providing food palliative for the needy in the society.

He said: “I know that there is nothing given to the people that will be enough to meet their needs.

“Therefore, I urge governments to improve the economy and make life better for Nigerians.

“I also call on other corporate bodies and spirited individuals to emulate Fidelity Bank in reaching out to the poor in the society.”

In his remarks, Chinedu Okafor, Chairman, Awka South Local Government Area, appreciated the bank for supporting the government’s efforts by catering for the needs of the less privileged.

Rev. Father Levi Uko, Coordinator, Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Awka Diocese, said: “We are excited partnering with Fidelity Bank because there are so many people suffering from hunger.

“We pray this relationship is sustained, especially as it has to do with the poor and vulnerable around us.”

One of the beneficiaries, Adanma Mbah, expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

“This foodstuff will go a long way in supporting my family,” Mbah said.

